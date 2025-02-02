IND vs ENG LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs England 5th T20I Match on TV and Online

The fifth T20I between India and England is underway at the at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The final T20I will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Doordarshan Sports in India. Fans can also stream the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

When and Where to Watch India vs England 4th T20I:

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM IST (Toss at 6:30 PM IST)

7:00 PM IST (Toss at 6:30 PM IST) Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

How to Watch Live:

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network and Doordarshan Sports

Star Sports Network and Doordarshan Sports Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar app and website

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field first. India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed one change in the playing XI, with Mohammed Shami replacing Arshdeep Singh. England also made a change, bringing Mark Wood back into the squad for the final T20I.

The pitch at Wankhede is known to favor teams chasing, with the team batting second winning 23 out of the last 38-night T20 matches. The average run rate in the second innings (9.0) is slightly higher than in the first (8.7). Notably, five of the last 10 games at this venue have seen scores over 200.

India, already leading the series 3-1, will look to finish strong, while England aims to salvage pride. The match holds special significance for Suryakumar Yadav, who will captain India at his home ground for the first time.

Before this series, India defeated England in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final. England, however, had beaten India by 10 wickets in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final. Overall, India leads the T20I head-to-head record against England 16-12. On Indian soil, the hosts have won nine matches and lost six.

With the series already decided, India will aim to extend their dominance, while England seeks a consolation win.

Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood