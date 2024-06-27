IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Pitch Report, Head-to-Head, Probable Playing XI and All You Need to Know

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Nearly two years after their dramatic showdown in Adelaide, India and England meet again in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, this time at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. India enters the match with an unbeaten record, while England has advanced despite losses to Australia and South Africa. Both teams know that past performances are irrelevant in a knockout semi-final.

Both sides boast explosive top-order batters and quality wrist-spin options. Since the 2015 World Cup, England has adopted an aggressive batting approach in white-ball cricket. After their disappointing batting display in the 2022 semi-final, India overhauled their strategy, with skipper Rohit Sharma emphasizing strike-rate over average.

In Adelaide, India missed Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, while England was without Jofra Archer. Now, all three players are back. The contest between England’s batters and India’s bowlers, particularly Kuldeep and Bumrah, will be crucial. Both Indian bowlers are in excellent form and have previously troubled England’s batters. Guyana’s spin-friendly conditions favour India, who also have Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja in their lineup. Arshdeep Singh, India's top wicket-taker in this World Cup, will also be a key player.

Read Also | T20 World Cup 2024: India to Advance to Final If Semi-Finals Washout; South Africa Likely Opponent

England’s Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid have been instrumental, each taking nine wickets. Their performance will be crucial in restricting India to a manageable total. India is unlikely to change its winning combination, despite Virat Kohli’s recent struggles. England, known for tweaking their lineup, is expected to maintain their current setup.

If rain washes out the match, India will advance to the final as the top, unbeaten team of the Super 8s. Regardless of the weather, India aims to maintain their winning streak and secure a spot in the final in Barbados.

Probable Playing XIs:

India:Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

England:Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Pitch Report: The Providence Stadium is typically not a high-scoring venue, with an average first innings score of 128. Batters need to apply themselves as the pitch tends to slow down, favoring bowlers, especially spinners.

Weather Report: Overcast conditions with potential rain interruptions are forecasted. There is no reserve day for this semi-final. If washed out, India will advance to the final due to their higher position on the Super 8 table.

Live Streaming Details: The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app. It begins at 8 p.m. IST.

Toss Time: The coin toss will take place at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the match scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Head-to-Head: Matches Played: 23

India wins: 12

England wins: 11

Read Also | "Open Your Mind”: Rohit Sharma Responds to Inzamam-Ul-Haq’s Ball Tampering Allegations in T20 World Cup 2024