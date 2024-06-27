IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Rain Stops Play in Guyana, India 65/2 After 8 Overs

Rain halted play in the crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final clash between India and England on Thursday. India had reached 65 for the loss of two wickets in eight overs when the weather intervened. Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with a brisk 37 before the downpour.

ICC T20 World Cup | Rain stops play in India vs England semi-finals. Skipper Rohit Sharma's 37 helps India reach 65 for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of 8 overs. — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

England won the toss and elected to field first against an unbeaten India. Both teams remained unchanged for the crucial knockout match.

"We'll bowl first," England captain Jos Buttler said at the toss. "The surface looks good, and with the rain around, we think bowling first is an advantage. We're up against a great team, but we're peaking nicely. We're playing the same team today and looking forward to the challenge."

Rohit Sharma noted, "We would have batted first, but the weather looks good now. We wanted to put runs on the board. The pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses. It's important to play good cricket and stay in the moment. Same team for us."

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

The winner of this semi-final will face South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on Saturday in Barbados.