IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Rohit Sharma's Half-Century Propels India to 171/7 Against England

Skipper Rohit Sharma's half-century propelled India to an above-par score of 171 for seven against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday. Sharma's 39-ball 57, featuring six boundaries and two sixes, anchored India's innings despite interruptions from heavy rains at Providence Stadium.

Partnering with Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 36 balls), Sharma forged a crucial 73-run partnership for the third wicket before rain disrupted their momentum after eight overs. Virat Kohli contributed 9 runs, continuing his struggle in the tournament with a total of 75 runs from seven games.

England's spinners, led by part-timer Liam Livingstone (0/24 in 4 overs) and leg-spinner Adil Rashid (1/25 in 4 overs), stifled India's scoring, conceding only 49 runs in their combined eight overs. Hardik Pandya's brisk 23 off 13 balls and late contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Axar Patel (10) helped India surpass the par score of 167 on the slow track.

Chris Jordan starred for England with figures of 3/37, while other frontline bowlers like Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, and Sam Curran each picked up a wicket.

Brief Scores: India 171 for 7 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 57, Suryakumar Yadav 47, Hardik Pandya 23; Chris Jordan 3/37, Adil Rashid 1/25, Jofra Archer 1/33, Reece Topley 1/25, Sam Curran 1/25) vs England.