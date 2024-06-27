IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Guyana

The toss for the highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final between India and England has been delayed due to a wet outfield at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. AccuWeather forecasts rain showers throughout the day, with the chance of precipitation decreasing as the afternoon progresses. However, the morning downpour has caused enough concern for the umpires to withhold the toss.

Guyana 📍



The toss between India and England has been delayed due to rain ☔#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG | 📝: https://t.co/AXRcwJUYYqpic.twitter.com/X77DZL4hQf — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2024

Guyana Weather forecast:

Time Chance of Rain 10:00 AM 66% 11:00 AM 75% 12:00 PM 49% 1:00 PM 34% 2:00 PM 34% 3:00 PM 40%

Read Also | India vs England Semi-Final Weather Update: Dinesh Karthik Provides Major Update from Guyana Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Clash

Unlike the first semi-final, this match does not have a reserve day allocated. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has granted an additional 250 minutes of playing time to facilitate a complete match, if weather permits. This extra time will allow ground staff to prepare the pitch for play once the rain subsides.

In the unfortunate event of a complete washout, the team that finished higher in their respective Super 8 groups will advance to the final. India, having won all their matches in Group 1, hold a significant advantage over England, who finished second in Group 2 with two wins and a loss.

The winner of this rain-affected semi-final will take on South Africa in the final on Saturday, June 29th. The Proteas secured their place in the championship match earlier today with a dominant nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Trinidad.