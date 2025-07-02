IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes Involved in Heated Exchange During India vs England 2nd Test at Edgbaston

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and England captain Ben Stokes were involved in a heated exchange during the second Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston on Wednesday. The incident took place in the 17th over of India's innings after Jaiswal struck a stylish on-drive for four off Stokes. Words were exchanged between the two players, but the situation was quickly brought under control and play resumed without further escalation.

Jaiswal entered the match under pressure following a mixed performance in the first Test at Headingley. He had scored a brilliant century in the first innings but struggled in the field, dropping four catches. Despite his fielding woes, Jaiswal looked confident in Birmingham, handling the English bowlers with ease.

At lunch on Day 1, India reached 98 for 2. Jaiswal was unbeaten on 62, while Shubman Gill was not out on 1. The duo had stabilised the innings after the early dismissal of KL Rahul.

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first. England went with an unchanged XI, while India made three changes to their lineup from the first Test. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep were included in the playing XI.

India trail 0-1 in the five-match series after losing the first Test by five wickets.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir