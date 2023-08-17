IND vs IRE: 'I have no restrictions, body feels good', says Bumrah ahead of much-awaited comeback

Dublin, Aug 17 Former India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is set for a comeback from injury after nearly a year away from the game when India take on Ireland in a three-match bilateral T20I series starting here on Friday, said that he is not holding back, have no restrictions and his body feels good.

The 29-year-old Bumrah will also have the additional responsibility of captaining the side on his return after a long journey of frustrations over the last year.

The pace spearhead missed key events including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 and the World Test Championship final aside from a handful of bilateral games, but Bumrah is back now and has confirmed that he has no restrictions and will be able to bowl full tilt in a much-needed relief for fans ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in October-November.

"You have to respect your body and give it time to recover. But what it does is makes you hungry. I understood the moment my body recovered, I could do that little bit extra. I'm not holding back. I have had many net sessions. Not just at NCA, even back home with the Gujarat team. I have no restrictions. The body feels good," Bumrah said in the press conference ahead of the first T20I against Ireland.

The right-arm pacer stressed that he remained positive throughout the rehabilitation period and was confident of coming back strong.

"When your injury takes it becomes frustrating at times. But instead of having self-doubts and thinking that I won't be able to come back," he said.

"I respected my body. I never thought that my dark days are over or I would not be able to come back because I never thought about the future. I was looking for solutions and once the solution came, I was feeling very good that I will come back and that I will work my way up," he added.

While Bumrah's return is huge news, the pacer said that he'll keep expectations low and look to enjoy the game.

Asked if Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's comments on his absence adds pressure on him, Bumrah maintained that he wouldn't be stressed by someone else's opinion.

"I respect their opinion but irrespective of whether they are good or bad, I don't take anyone's opinion seriously," Bumrah said about expectations from within the camp.

"I don't want to put myself under pressure. I don't put unnecessary expectations on me. I am coming back after a long time, I want to enjoy it now. I'm not thinking that I have to contribute a lot or I will change everything.

I am not keeping too much expectations on myself. I am coming to enjoy the game and the rest of the expectations are their problem, it is not mine. My job is to enjoy the game, to prepare the best I can and to keep my best foot forward," he added.

