IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 3: India Suffer First-Ever 0-3 Series Whitewash at Home Against New Zealand

India's attempt of a consolation victory to avoid an embarrassing 3-0 series whitewash against New Zealand took a massive blow on day three of the final Test at Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a modest target of 147, India fell short by 26 runs. New Zealand's Ajaz Patel wreaked havoc on the Indian top order, claiming five key wickets, while the hosts struggled to negotiate the spin-friendly conditions. Rishabh Pant was the top scorer for India in the second innings with 54 runs.

Earlier in the morning, India wasted little time in wrapping up New Zealand's second innings, with Ravindra Jadeja claiming the final wicket to complete a 5-wicket haul (5-55), adding to his five-wicket performance in the first innings.New Zealand, who secured their first Test series win on Indian soil since 1955, have been dominant throughout, winning the first Test in Bengaluru by eight wickets and the second Test in Pune by 113 runs. This series victory snapped India's 18-year streak of unbeaten Test series at home, dating back to a loss against England in 2012.If India fail to pull off a dramatic turnaround, this could mark their first home series whitewash since 2000, when they were defeated 2-0 by South Africa.