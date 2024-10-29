IND vs NZ 3rd Test, Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of Mumbai Test

Kane Williamson is set to miss the third Test against India, to be played in Mumbai, New Zealand Cricket announced on Tuesday. Williamson, who missed the first two Tests of the series, will not travel to India for the last Test in order to be fully fit for the upcoming home series against England, starting November 28.

He has been kept out as a cautious approach to continue his groin injury rehabilitation. "Kane continues to show good signs, but isn't quite ready to jump on a plane and join us," Gary Stead, New Zealand's head coach said. "While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he'll be good to go for England. The England series is still a month away so taking the cautious approach now will ensure he is ready for the first Test in Christchurch."

New Zealand took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series as they clinched a first-ever Test series win in India after winning the Pune game by 113 runs. Indian batters collapsed twice to 156 and 245 all-out in the two innings as the Kiwi batters and spinners, led by Mitchell Santner's 13 wickets in the match, starred to hand India their first Test series defeat in 12 years after 18 consecutive victories since that England series in 2012-13.

