IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test: Day 1 of First India-New Zealand Test Called Off Due to Rain

The opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was washed out due to persistent rain on Wednesday. The scheduled 9 a.m. toss was abandoned as relentless rain soaked the city throughout the morning.

🚨 Update from Bengaluru 🚨



Day 1 of the 1st #INDvNZ Test has been called off due to rain.



Toss to take place at 8:45 AM IST on Day 2



Start of Play: 9:15 AM IST #TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/RzmBvduPqr — BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2024

Despite the inclement weather, a few spectators gathered at the stadium, hoping for action. Match officials inspected the field around 2 p.m. after the rain eased briefly for the first time.

The toss is now rescheduled for 8:45 a.m. (IST) on Day 2, with play set to begin at 9:15 a.m.

Following a successful 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh in their previous Test assignment, India aims to maintain their winning momentum. This series against New Zealand is crucial for India as they seek to secure a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝘃𝘀 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗭𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱



𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘦 𝘣𝘺 𝘙 𝘈𝘴𝘩𝘸𝘪𝘯#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 is back in whites 🤍



One sleep away from Test No.1#INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ashwinravi99pic.twitter.com/lzVQCrtaLh — BCCI (@BCCI) October 15, 2024

Read Also | IND vs NZ, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand Match on TV and Online

After the New Zealand series, India will embark on a challenging tour of Australia, where they will play five more Tests. To qualify for the WTC final at Lord's in June, India must win at least three of their remaining eight matches.

Following the first Test in Bengaluru, the series will continue at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune from October 24 to October 28, concluding with a third Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from November 1 to November 5.

Team Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Latham (c)(wk), Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Will O’Rourke.