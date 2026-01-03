IND vs NZ: Mohammed Shami Ignored Again as India Announce Squad for New Zealand ODI Series 2026; Fans React Strongly

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: Indian cricket fans reacted strongly after fast bowler Mohammed Shami was left out of India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The squad was announced Saturday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India ahead of the series starting January 11 in Vadodara. Shami, India’s leading wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history last played for India in March 2025 during the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai. His omission drew criticism on social media, with fans questioning the selectors’ decision and citing his experience and consistent domestic performances.

One X (Formerly Twitter) user wrote, “The doors has been closed for Mohammed Shami. This is very unfortunate but that's truth. Atleast he can't play anymore till Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir are there.” Another added, “What is the point of performing well in domestic cricket? Once again, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, and Mohammed Shami have been ignored. None of them has been selected for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.”

Shubman Gill will return as India’s ODI captain. Veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are included. Shreyas Iyer is named vice-captain, subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. Hardik Pandya has been rested for the series and is not cleared to bowl his full quota of 10 overs.

India’s squad for the series is: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer* (vc), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. (*subject to fitness clearance)

Compared with the previous ODI squad against South Africa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, and Dhruv Jurel have been replaced by Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Mohammed Siraj. Siraj last appeared in India’s ODI against Australia in October 2025.

India will play three ODIs against New Zealand before a five-match T20I series. The ODI matches are scheduled as follows: