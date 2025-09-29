IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup Final: India Win their 9th Asia Cup After Defeating Pakistan by 5 Wickets In Dubai

The Indian bowlers produced an absolute masterclass as Suryakumar Yadav's men defeated Pakistan by 5 Wickets to win their 9th Asia Cup final. The spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy Axar Patel, bowled economical spell as Pakistan’s batting line-up folded up for a modest 146 in 19.1 overs.

Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube’s important partnership brought India back in the game after a mini middle order collapse. This was after Faheem Ashraf and Shaheen Afridi silenced the Indian crowd when they snapped up Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill for single digits.

In the end, Tilak Verma kept his cool to power India to a comfortable win. Pakistan were cruising at one stage at 113/1 in the 13th over, but things simply fell apart from that point forward. In the next 7 overs, they lost 9 wickets, and added only 33 runs. Kuldeep Yadav stayed on fire, sparking 4 wickets, including three in the space of an over.

India have now won four of the last five Asia Cup competitions, nine overall (Seven ODIs and two T20Is - the most for any team). India have won each of the 17 completed T20Is in multi-nation tournaments since 2023: two at Asian Games 2023, eight at T20 WC 2024, seven at Asia Cup 2025.