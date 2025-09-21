IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup: India Opt to Bowl, Against Pakistan; No handshake again between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha

India won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first in their clash in the Super Four stage of the T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan’s skipper Salman Agha did not shake hands at the toss, again.Both India and Pakistan have made two changes to their sides.India have brought in Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy in place of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. They return to their original combination.

The surface is the same as the last India-Pakistan game. They took the covers off with four hours to go for match start and since then, the pitch has undergone plenty of rolling. It's a very, very hot day in Dubai but the temperatures are set to come down in the evening.The last time these sides met in this Asia Cup, the cricket itself seemed secondary. Awkwardness lingered before the fixture, bitterness after it. It is expected to be a hot and humid day in Dubai for the India vs Pakistan clash, according to the folks at AccuWeather. The temperature is expected to be around the 36 degree celsius mark and humidity around 50 percent. There is no chance of rain and we should get a full game.