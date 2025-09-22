IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup: India Outplay Pakistan as Men In Blue Win by 6 Wickets In Dubai

India beat Pakistan by six wickets and chased down the total in the 19th over. An easy win in the end.Abhishek Sharma (74), Shubman Gill (47) set the tone for the chase.

India restricted Pakistan to 171 runs in their 20 overs despite being extremely poor in the field. Pakistan were motoring along, scoring almost a 100 after 10 overs. India pulled things back in the middle order with Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube applying the brakes and picking up wickets.

Salman Agha (17*) and Faheem Ashraf (20*) turned up the heat in the final overs, scoring quickly to push Pakistan to a competitive 171/5 in 20 overs. Ashraf’s strike rate of 250 highlighted his aggressive cameo. “

India endured three dropped catches, which forces one to imagine that the Men in Blue could have restricted Pakistan to probably under 150 had the fielders hung on to their catches. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 58, while Dube picked up 2/33 for India.