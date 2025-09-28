IND vs PAK 2025: India Opt to Bowl In Asia Cup Clash; Rinku Singh Replaces Hardik Pandya In Playing XI

India won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai. India had some bad news with Hardik Pandya missing out with a niggle with Rinku Singh replacing him. Also Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube return in place of Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. This is the third match between these two teams in the span of 15 days in the 2025 edition of the tournament. In both previous games, India won in convincing fashion.

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

India and Pakistan faced each other again in the Super Four round of the Asia Cup on the last Sunday. It was yet again a comfortable victory for India and once again, Abhishek Sharma was the star with a brilliant half-century. India chased down 172 runs comfortably with more than an over and six wickets in hand. But the clash ended up being extremely controversial with Pakistan players' provocative gestures.

Sahibzada Farhan did a gun shot celebration after scoring his fifty while Haris Rauf was involved in a heated altercation with Abhishek Sharma and also made a 6-0 gesture to the fans at the boundary. Rauf was pulled up by the ICC and fined 30% of his match fees, while Farhan was warned. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav was also fined 30% of his match fees by the ICC for making political statements after the September 14 clash.