IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Probable Playing 11s, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for India vs Pakistan Match

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Probable Playing 11s: India and Pakistan will meet at Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 27, 2025. The two teams met twice earlier in the tournament, with India winning both matches. India has been unbeaten so far and is considered the strongest team in the tournament. Abhishek Sharma has been in excellent form with the bat, while other Indian batters are yet to make major contributions. Pakistan has struggled with its batting, but its bowlers have performed well in key moments. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have returned to form and are expected to play a crucial role.

India vs Pakistan, 2025 Asia Cup final Weather and Pitch Report

The Dubai pitch has traditionally favoured patient batting. Early overs with the new ball could offer swing and seam movement. As the game progresses, batting may become easier, particularly if dew reduces spin effectiveness. Many experts believe chasing could be advantageous under these conditions.

The forecast predicts a high of 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Evening temperatures may drop to around 31 degrees. The toss decision will be critical for both captains.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

India vs Pakistan, 2025 Asia Cup final Probable Playing 11s

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network. Channels airing the game include Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, and Sony Sports Ten 5. The match will also be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website. A subscription is required to access the stream.