Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025: Our Fight Is Beyond the Pitch, It's Against Terrorism, Says Priyanaka Chaturvedi

India won the Asia Cup 2025 title. In its final match against Pakistan, India won by five wickets. However, the final match took a dramatic turn when the Indian Cricket team reportedly refused to receive the trophy from Pakistan’s Home Minister, ACC, and PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi. Speaking about the finals of the Asia Cup 2025, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that this match should never have happened, and the BCCI played for the benefit of PCB and for the revenue of the broadcasters. She also said that the 26 families who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam were saying that India playing this match against Pakistan was like rubbing salt into their wounds.

Speaking with news agency ANI, she said, "In the first place, this match should not have happened. The cricket match that BCCI played for the benefit of PCB... the match that took place for the revenue of the broadcasters. The 140 crore people of the country did not want this match to happen. The 26 families of those killed in the terrorist attack were saying that it was like rubbing salt into their wounds... Will we play cricket with a country that has only spread terrorism?... Our fight is not on the cricket pitch; our fight is on the terror pitch. These terrorists kill our soldiers. We should neither talk to them, nor play any game with them, nor celebrate any festival. The celebration will happen on the day when every terrorist is driven out from there..."

Mohsin Naqvi declined to present the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to the champions on Sunday after the Indian team refused to accept it from him. Tensions rose despite India sealing the title with a commanding five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final. It is being said that after India refused to take the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, he took it to his hotel room. The BCCI plans to register a “strong protest” at the upcoming ICC meeting in November against Mohsin Naqvi. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia defended the team’s stance, stating that India could not receive the trophy from someone who is “waging a war against the country.”