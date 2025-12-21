IND vs PAK LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Match Final

Dubai is set to host another high-voltage India vs Pakistan showdown as the two arch-rivals clash in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 final. After the senior teams, it is now the junior sides that will battle for continental supremacy in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

When and Where is the IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final?

The India vs Pakistan Under-19 Asia Cup final will be played on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final: Live Telecast & Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, with coverage available across Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 channels in both HD and SD formats.

Sony Ten 3 (HD & SD) will offer Hindi commentary

Sony Ten 4 will broadcast the match with Tamil and Telugu commentary

The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV, allowing fans to follow the action on digital platforms.

India’s Dominance in the U19 Asia Cup; Pakistan’s Record

India have been the most successful team in the history of the Under-19 Asia Cup. From the tournament’s inception in 1989 through the 14th edition in 2024, India have reached the final nine times and lifted the trophy on a record eight occasions. Pakistan, meanwhile, have reached the final three times but have won the title only once, jointly with India. The 2012 final ended in a tie, leading to both teams being declared co-champions.