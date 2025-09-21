IND vs PAK: Probable Playing 11s, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Today’s India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 2

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match: India will meet Pakistan in their first Super 4s match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21, 2025. The two teams met in the group stage last Sunday, where India secured a comfortable win. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav guided the chase with an unbeaten 47 runs off 37 balls as India reached the 128-run target with ease. India will aim to repeat that performance in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan. The match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 p.m. local time (8 p.m. IST).

Super Four | Match 2 ⚔️



Round 2 of the biggest clash of the tournament.

India take on Pakistan once again in what promises to be another top billing match-up! 🥊#INDvPAK#DPWorldAsiaCup2025#ACCpic.twitter.com/qYDOX7Qk5Z — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 21, 2025

India vs Pakistan Super 4 Match 14 Probable XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.

India vs Pakistan Super 4 Match 14 Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain in Dubai on match day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum will be around 31. Conditions will be hot and dry throughout the game.

India vs Pakistan Super 4 Match 14 Pitch Report

The surface is likely to stay on the dry side. Batting will not be easy in the early overs, and players will need to take time before going for big shots. Once settled, runs can come at a quicker pace in the second half of the innings. A total around 170 to 180 is expected to be competitive.

Bowlers are likely to get help from the pitch. Fast bowlers will look for swing with the new ball, but if that is not available, they may rely on slower deliveries and cutters. Spinners will play an important role if there is no dew. If dew appears, it may make gripping the ball difficult and help the batsmen. Captains may prefer to bowl first as defending a total in Dubai has often been difficult.

India vs Pakistan Super 4 Match 14 Live Streaming Info

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Channels airing the game include Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, and Sony Sports Ten 5. The live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. Viewers need a subscription to access the match online.