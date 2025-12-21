IND vs PAK: Sameer Minhas’ 172 Powers Pakistan to 347/8 Against India in U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Sameer Minhas struck a powerful 172 to lead Pakistan to a strong 347 for 8 against India in the Under 19 Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday, December 21, 2025. Minhas dominated the innings from the start. He scored his hundred from 71 balls and later crossed 150 with ease. He hit the ball cleanly to all parts of the ground and kept Pakistan in control despite pressure at the other end. His knock included 17 fours and nine sixes.

Minhas' stunning 172 backed by some handy contributions has powered Pakistan U19 to a massive total in the Grand Finale.

Ahmed Hussain gave support in the middle order with 56 but fell soon after reaching his half century. Usman Khan added 35 while Shafiq and Mohammad Sayyam lifted the scoring rate at the end to push Pakistan to a big total.

India picked up wickets in the final overs to slow the charge. Deepesh Devendran was the standout bowler with three wickets. Khilan Patel Kanishk Chouhan and Henil Patel also struck but the damage had already been done.

Earlier India captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss and chose to field. Henil Patel provided an early breakthrough by dismissing Hamza Zahoor after Pakistan made a positive start.

India entered the final in strong form after an unbeaten run in Group A and an eight wicket win over Sri Lanka in the semifinals. They had also beaten Pakistan by 90 runs earlier in the tournament.

India are chasing a record extending 12th Under 19 Asia Cup title while Pakistan look to defend a total built around a memorable innings from Minhas.