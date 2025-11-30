IND vs SA 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (RoKo) in Action

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl in the first ODI against India at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday, November 30, 2025. The hosts enter the white-ball leg after a 2-0 Test series loss at home and will look for a fresh start. South Africa will look to continue their strong run under captain Temba Bavuma and push for an early lead in the series. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming Info
Match: 1st ODI – India vs South Africa
Date: November 30
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Match start time: 1:30 PM IST
Toss time: 1:00 PM IST
Live telecast: Star Sports Network
Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website
IND vs SA 1st ODI Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna