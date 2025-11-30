IND vs SA 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (RoKo) in Action

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl in the first ODI against India at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday, November 30, 2025. The hosts enter the white-ball leg after a 2-0 Test series loss at home and will look for a fresh start. South Africa will look to continue their strong run under captain Temba Bavuma and push for an early lead in the series. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming Info

Match: 1st ODI – India vs South Africa

Date: November 30

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Match start time: 1:30 PM IST

Toss time: 1:00 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website

The AURA of Ro-Ko is back! 😎♾️



With @ImRo45 and @imVkohli leading the charge, #TeamIndia gear up for the ODI challenge! 💪🏻🇮🇳#INDvSA 1st ODI 👉 SUN, 30th NOV, 12:30 PM pic.twitter.com/aIOLxvf0wH \— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 28, 2025

IND vs SA 1st ODI Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

Toss Update 🪙



🇿🇦 South Africa have won the toss and elected to Bowl first.



With Temba Bavuma rested, Aiden Markram takes charge for today’s ODI. 🏏



Here’s how we line up for the clash! 💥 pic.twitter.com/FBqJZiM9Rh — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 30, 2025

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna