IND vs SA 1st ODI Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs South Africa Match in Ranchi?

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: India and South Africa will meet in the first ODI of the three-match series on November 30, 2025, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. As the two sides gear up for the opening clash, fans are keeping a close eye on the weather conditions for the afternoon fixture. According to the latest forecast, the skies in Ranchi are expected to remain cloudy during the match. The temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels may stay near 30 percent. The good news for fans is that there is no major threat of rain during the match. The conditions may remain overcast, but showers are not expected to interrupt play.

The home side will be led by KL Rahul in the absence of captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. Both players are out due to injuries. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to the ODI squad after retiring from Test and T20 cricket. India will aim for a strong start in the series after losing the recent Test series 2-0 to South Africa.

Pitch report

The pitch in Ranchi is expected to favour batters slightly. It offers good bounce and carry to assist fast bowlers early on. Spinners may find more grip and turn as the match progresses. Dew in the night session could aid chasing teams, making batting easier in the second innings.

India probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (wk/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa probable XI

Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen

🚨 SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



The South African Men’s selection panel has announced full-strength squads for the upcoming white-ball tour against India.



One-Day International (ODI) captain Temba Bavuma will lead the side in the three-match ODI series from 30 November - 06… pic.twitter.com/fyVcdWlH8T — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 21, 2025

Fans in India can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar, while viewers in South Africa can tune in to SuperSport.