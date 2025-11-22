IND vs SA 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa Match

Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first in the second test against India. India to play its second test against South Africa in Guwahati at Barsapara Cricket Stadium from Saturday, November 22. The Men in Blue are already in a mess after losing the first test in Kolkata by 30 runs. The first defeat against the Proteas has now put them in a row of dropping the second home Test series in a row.
Shubman Gill walked back home due to his neck injury and Rishabh Pant to led the team in a worst moment. This will be a challenge for Pant, who will have the task of equalising the series and showing his captaincy skills. The batting unit is already under massive pressure after folding for 93 at Eden Gardens.
Meanwhile, visitors to Africa have all the momentum, and even the match timings have been adjusted due to Guwahati’s early sunset. Teal will arrive before lunch, and the test will start earlier than usual. Check details below when and where to watch the live telecast on tv and live streaming on the application.
Match Details
Match: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test
Dates: November 22 to 26, 2025
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Start Time: 9:00 AM IST
Toss Time: 8:30 AM IST
Live Telecast and Streaming Details
Telecast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar app and website.
The brand new test venue with red soil on it has become the stage for a comeback to India with the series on the line and World Test Championship points slipping away. According to pitch experts, the red soil pitch with grass cover is substantial and good. There's a little moisture due to cloud; spin could work here.
Playing XI
India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.