IND vs SA, 2nd Test: South Africa wins toss, opts to bat first in series decider

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 22 : South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test against India at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Team India is already 1-0 down in the series. With this series being of just two matches, it is important that they win this match to avoid another series loss in back-to-back years. Currently, India is on a four-match losing streak at home in Tests against South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) at home, having endured a first-ever humiliating whitewash by New Zealand just last year. This is also the first Test being held in Guwahati, making it a historic moment in Indian cricket.

SA skipper Temba Bavuma said during the toss, "We will have a bat. We have got to start afresh. Wicket looks a lot better. Bat first, try to get a big score first up. No cracks (on the pitch) really. Very excited and happy to be part of this historic moment. One change. (Senuran) Muthusamy comes in."

India's stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant, captaining in place of regular skipper Shubman Gill, who is currently recovering from a neck injury, said, "A proud moment, I am thankful to the BCCI for giving me this opportunity. You want to grab it with both hands. The environment is like, focus on yourself. Look at the area where we can improve as a team, and just come together and fight each and every moment. We feel the wicket is good for batting. But at the same time, bowling first is not a bad option either. Shubman is getting well slowly, slowly. He was very eager to play the match. But at the same time, his body didn't allow it. He is going to come back stronger. Two changes. Nitish Reddy (in place of Gill) and Sai Sudharsan (in place of Axar Patel) come in."

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor