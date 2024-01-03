IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli’s Reaction to ‘Ram Siya Ram’ Song During Keshav Maharaj’s Entry Goes Viral

In the ongoing second Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town, a compelling narrative is unfolding as both teams vie for victory. Following their success in the first Test, South Africa is determined to secure another win in the second game.

The first session captured attention not only for India's remarkable bowling performance but also for a heartwarming moment involving former captain Virat Kohli. Virat's touching reaction came when the Ram Siya Ram Bhajan echoed through the stadium in Cape Town. Folding his hands, Kohli's gesture resonated with fans. Interestingly, this spiritual melody is typically played when South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj is on the field.

India's bowlers dominated the memorable first session, restricting South Africa to a mere 55 runs after the home team opted to bat first. Mohammed Siraj emerged as the standout performer, claiming an impressive six wickets. His stellar performance was complemented by the contributions of Mukesh Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, who secured two wickets each.

Virat Kohli when Ram siya Ram bhajan was played❤️. pic.twitter.com/FRr67ToLHg — Kohlified. (@123perthclassic) January 3, 2024

Siraj's impact was felt early in the innings when he dismissed Aiden Markram in the fourth over, followed by the crucial wicket of Dean Elgar in the next. His relentless pace and accuracy led to key dismissals, including Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Marco Jansen, and Kyle Verreynne. Siraj concluded his spell with exceptional figures of 9-0-15-6.

Jasprit Bumrah added to South Africa's woes by dismissing Tristan Stubbs and Nandre Burger in his eight-over spell. Mukesh Kumar, with just 2.2 overs bowled, managed to scalp two wickets.

With a substantial victory in the first Test, South Africa currently leads the two-match series 1-0. Dean Elgar is leading the South African side in the absence of Temba Bavuma. Notably, India has never won a Test series in South Africa, presenting a pivotal opportunity to avoid another series defeat. The significance of this match is underscored by India's previous losses in the 2021/22 and 2018/19 series, where they were defeated 2-1 on both occasions.