IND vs SA 4th T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa Match on TV and Online

South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: India will aim to seal the T20 international series against South Africa when the two teams meet in the fourth T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, December 17, India lead the five match series after a strong comeback win in Dharamshala. The hosts won the third T20I by seven wickets to move ahead in the contest. South Africa will be under pressure to stay alive in the series. The visitors need a win to force the contest into a decider.

The toss was scheduled for 6:30 PM IST but was delayed due to dense fog in Lucknow. Officials will inspect the conditions again at 8:00 PM IST. The exact start time of the match will be confirmed once visibility improves and conditions are deemed safe for play.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Cricket Score​ Streaming Info​​​​​​

Match: India vs South Africa, 4th T20I

Date: Wednesday, December 17

Time: 7:00 PM IST (delayed due to heavy fog))

Toss: 6:30 PM IST (delayed due to heavy fog)

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

TV broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website

IND vs SA T20I Squad:

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c) Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka.