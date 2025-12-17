IND vs SA 4th T20I Toss Delayed Due to Fog at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Toss Update: The toss for the fourth T20 international between India and South Africa was delayed due to excessive fog at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday December 17, 2025. Match officials inspected the ground and decided to hold back the toss as visibility remained poor. The next inspection is scheduled for 8:00 PM local time.

India are aiming to seal the T20I series with a win in Lucknow. The hosts lead the five match series 2-1 after a convincing victory in the third T20I. A win in this match will give India a series clinching result and extend their strong run in the format.

South Africa will look to push the series into a decider. The visitors showed their strength earlier in the series by winning the second T20I. They will hope to repeat that performance to stay alive in the contest.

India will be without Axar Patel who has been ruled out due to illness. Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined the squad after missing the previous match for personal reasons. His selection however has not been confirmed.

Conditions in Lucknow are expected to assist fast bowlers early. Dew and fog could also play a role later in the evening. Further updates on the toss and start of play are awaited after the next inspection.