IND vs SA: India vs South Africa 4th T20I Abandoned Due to Excessive Fog in Lucknow

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team: The fourth T20 international between India and South Africa was abandoned due to the heavy fog at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The toss, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., was delayed and match officials carried out the first inspection at 6:50 p.m. On-field umpires K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan and Rohan Pandit, along with reserve umpire J.R. Madanagopal, continued inspections every half hour from 7:30 p.m. to 9:25 p.m. Conditions worsened steadily and the game was called off at 9:30 p.m.

Visibility was initially poor near the long-on boundary. By the third inspection at 8 p.m., a thick haze covered the stadium and the pitch was protected by ground staff. Some spectators grew impatient and began throwing objects. Security personnel moved in to restore order.

India leads the five-match series 2-1. The final match will take place in Ahmedabad on Dec. 19.

IND vs SA T20I Squad:

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c) Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka.