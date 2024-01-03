Ind vs SA: Markram, Bedingham power Proteas to 62/3, trail by 36 runs at Newlands (Day 1, Stumps)

Cape Town [South Africa], January 3 : Aiden Markram and David Bedingham took South Africa to 62/3 at Stumps on dramatic day one of the second Test match in Cape Town on Wednesday.

At the time of stumps, South Africa's score read 62/3 - trail by 36 runs - with Markram (36) and Bedingham (7) unbeaten at the crease.

India saw a dramatic collapse from 153/4 to 153/10 within six balls during their first inning on day one of the Test match. The visitors took a lead of 98 runs. Their lead was 56 with six wickets in hand at Tea.

Kohli and Rahul looked pretty comfortable on the crease and were building a solid partnership. However, Rahul's one loose shot opened the floodgates and lost three more wickets within the next five deliveries.

Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, and Nandre Burger used their pace at Newlands to dominate the Indian batting lineup during the final session of day one. Apart from Marco Jansen, all the other three pacers picked up a three-wicket haul to bundle out India at 153/10.

The day one of the second Test match saw 23 wickets fall in total after South Africa won the toss and opted to bat and made the landmark for the second most wickets on Day 1 of a Test.

Skipper Dean Elgar (12 runs from 28 balls) was dismissed in the 11th over by Mukesh Kumar. Following this the Proteas lost two quick wickets of Tony de Zorzi (1 run from 7 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (1 run from 14 balls). The hosts will depend on Markram and Bedingham on the second day of the Test match.

Till the last ball played for the day, Mukesh scalped two wickets. While Jasprit Bumrah bagged one to lead the Test match by 36 runs.

Recapping the second session of day one, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took India to 111/4 and had a lead of 56 runs at the Tea on Wednesday. After scoring 55 runs in their first inning, South Africa were able to fight back in the game after Proteas pacer Nandre Burger bagged three wickets in the second session.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (0 runs from 7 balls) had a poor start to India's first session and was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the 3rd over of India's first inning. However, after the dismissal of Jaiswal, Rohit (39 runs from 50 balls) and Gill (36 runs from 55 balls) took in charge of the game. The India skipper slammed 7 fours, while, the 24-year-old hit five boundaries.

But India failed to make a solid partnership after Nandre Burger's fiery spell which helped the Proteas to dismiss Rohit and Gill in the 15th and 21st over respectively.

Coming to the first session of day one, India speedster Mohammed Siraj produced an irresistible spell to crush South Africa's batting order with his 6-wicket haul to bundle out the hosts for 55 in the second Test at the Newlands.

A spell of 6/15 from Siraj in 9 overs absolutely demolished the hosts as they were bundled out for a total of 55. It was his first five-wicket haul in South Africa and third overall. Pacer bagged the crucial wickets of Markram, Dean Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, the dangerous Marco Jansen and Kyle Verreynne.

South Africa lost wickets at frequent intervals after opting to bat first. In addition to Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar each grabbed two wickets. For South Africa, Kyle Verreynne scored 15 while David Bedingham scored 12.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 55 and 62/3 (Kyle Verreynne 15, David Bedingham 12, Mohammed Siraj 6/15 ) trail India: 153 (Virat Kohli 46, Rohit Sharma 39, Nandre Burger 3/42) by 36 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor