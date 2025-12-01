IND vs SA: OCA Offers First Match Ticket to Lord Jagannath Ahead of 1st T20I in Odisha

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: The Odisha Cricket Association offered the first match ticket at the feet of Lord Jagannath in Puri ahead of the opening T20I between India and South Africa. OCA secretary Sanjay Behera made the offering on Sunday while seeking blessings for a smooth match at Barabati Stadium. Rabi Shankar Pratihari of the Puri District Athletic Association and OCA member Santosh Das were also present during the visit.

The first T20I of the five-match series will take place on 9 December at Barabati Stadium. India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is set to return for the series. The team management will also assess the fitness of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Both players are recovering from injuries and missed the ongoing ODI series. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj may also rejoin the squad after being rested for the 50 over format.

India are currently leading the ODI series after a 17 run win in the opening match in Ranchi. Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI hundred guided the hosts to a strong start. The second ODI will be played in New Raipur on 3 December.