IND vs SA ODI Series 2025: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Venues, Squads, Live-Streaming Details and All You Need to Know

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule: The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will start on 30 November 2025. The series follows a 0-2 Test series loss to the Proteas at home. The first match will be played in Ranchi. The second ODI will take place in Raipur on 3 December. The final match will be held in Vishakhapatnam on 6 December. All matches will begin at 1:30 PM IST. The series will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa ODI Series 2025 Schedule

Match Date Venue Timings (IST) 1st ODI 30 Nov 2025 Ranchi 1:30 PM 2nd ODI 3 Dec 2025 Raipur 1:30 PM 3rd ODI 6 Dec 2025 Visakhapatnam 1:30 PM

South Africa are led by Temba Bavuma, while KL Rahul will captain India in the absence of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Iyer missed the series due to an abdominal injury during the Australia tour. Gill is recovering from a neck problem he faced in the first Test against South Africa. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant returns after missing the tour to Australia.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will also be in action. Both players showed encouraging form with the bat towards the end of the Australia series. Selectors have rested pacer Jasprit Bumrah and given fellow seamer Mohammed Siraj a break. Axar Patel has been left out. Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been added to the squad.

For South Africa, the absence of pacer Kagiso Rabada due to a rib injury places extra responsibility on Marco Jansen and Nandre Burger.

India squad: KL Rahul (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.