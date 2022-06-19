Ind vs SA: Proteas win toss, opt to field against Men in Blue in series decider

South African captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss against India and chose to field first in the fifth and final T20I of the series here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

With the T20I series tied at 2-2, the fifth and final match between India and South Africa here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru becomes a virtual final. India is eyeing their first T20I series win against Proteas on home soil while for the visitors, it will be important to keep intact their great record against India in their backyard.

South African captain Keshav Maharaj said at the toss, "We will bowl first, the overhead conditions, the dew, we can look to exploit the conditions, but it does look like a good wicket to bat on. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and KG Rabada are back, we have gone for the extra batter, hopefully, we will notice it while batting."

Indian captain Rishabh Pant said at the toss, "The practice is not working for me (on the toss). Looks like a good wicket, we would like to get anything around 180-190. We just need to focus on the process and put in our 100 per cent into the game. Playing the same team"

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

