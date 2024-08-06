IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka One Day International Series on TV and Online in India

Sri Lanka and India are set to face off in the third and final ODI of their series on Wednesday, August 7, at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka leads the series 1-0 after securing a 32-run victory in the second ODI.

It's now or never for the Men In Blue! 👊



The Lankan Lions are riding high on Vandersay's dream spell, will the visitors do their homework and salvage by squaring the series 1-1? 🤔



Watch the 3️⃣rd ODI of #SLvIND LIVE on #SonyLIV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/hPIhapElN0 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 6, 2024

Under the leadership of Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka is on the brink of making history, as they aim to win their first bilateral series against India in 27 years. Conversely, India, captained by Rohit Sharma, is eager to maintain their unbeaten streak against Sri Lanka and achieve a milestone of 100 ODI wins against a single opponent. A victory in this match will make India the first team to reach this landmark against Sri Lanka.

The upcoming match is expected to be a thrilling contest, with both teams having significant stakes in the outcome. Fans are eagerly anticipating the clash as both sides seek to make their mark in this historic encounter.

Match Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Time: 2:30 PM IST

2:30 PM IST Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Broadcast Information: