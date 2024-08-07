IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka Thrashes India by 110 Runs, Secures Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years

Sri Lanka achieved a historic series win over India with a commanding 110-run victory in the third and final ODI on Wednesday at R. Premadasa Stadium. After electing to bat first, Sri Lanka scored 248 for 7, thanks to a stellar innings by Avishka Fernando, who made 96 off 102 balls. In response, India was dismissed for 138 in 26.1 overs. Dunith Wellalage was the standout performer with the ball, claiming 5 wickets for 27 runs in 5.1 overs.

This win marked Sri Lanka's first bilateral ODI series victory over India since 1997.

India's chase began well with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill adding 37 runs for the first wicket in 27 balls. However, Gill was dismissed for 6 off 14 balls by Asitha Fernando, and Rohit was out shortly after, caught behind off Wellalage for 28.

Rohit's dismissal triggered a collapse as India struggled against Sri Lanka's spin attack. Rishabh Pant was stumped after venturing out of his crease, while Virat Kohli was dismissed lbw for the third consecutive time in the series. Sri Lanka’s spinners dominated, leading to India's all-out for 138.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka won his third successive toss of the series and chose to bat. He was supported by Avishka Fernando and Pathum Nissanka, who added 89 runs for the first wicket in 119 balls. Nissanka was out for 45, but Fernando continued his innings until he was dismissed for 96 by debutant Riyan Parag, who also claimed 3 for 54.

Kusal Mendis contributed a solid 59 off 82 balls, helping Sri Lanka reach 248 for 7 in their 50 overs.