Ind vs SL: Ishan Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I, BCCI to 'closely monitor' signs of concussion

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was on Sunday ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka.

Ishan Kishan was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday.

"Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal," BCCI said in a statement ahead of the match.

"The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion. Ishan is ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka," it added.

Apart from Kishan, Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal was also taken to the hospital after he endured a thumb injury while fielding.

Coming to the second T20I, Shreyas Iyer smashed a stylish fifty before Ravindra Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls to help India defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday.

With this win, India also sealed the two-match T20I series (2-0) with a game to go. The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

