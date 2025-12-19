IND vs SL LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semifinal Match

India National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: India will aim to keep its perfect run in the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 when it plays Sri Lanka in the semifinal on Friday, December 19, 2025. The match will be held at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. India enter the semifinal in strong form. The team crushed Malaysia by 315 runs in its final group match. Abhigyan Kundu scored an unbeaten 209. Deepesh Devendran picked up five wickets as India dominated the game from start to finish. Sri Lanka will look to stop India and reach the final. The side has shown balance in both batting and bowling during the tournament. Fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The live steaming is available on Sony LIV app and website.

IND U-19 vs SL U-19 Live Streaming Info

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, U-19 Asia Cup 2025 semifinal

Date: Friday, December 19

Time: 10.30 am IST (delayed due to rain)

Toss: 10.00 am IST (delayed due to rain)

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Live telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLiv app and website

Squad

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil

Sri Lanka U19 Squad: Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Kithma Withanapathirana, Kavija Gamage, Vimath Dinsara(c), Chamika Heenatigala, Dulnith Sigera, Aadham Hilmy(w), Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Tharusha Navodya, Mathulan Kugathas, Vigneshwaran Akash, Tharusha Nethsara, Sanuja Ninduwara