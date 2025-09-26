IND vs SL LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 6

India National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the 18th match of the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 26, 2025. India have already secured a place in the final after winning all their matches so far. They will look to finish the Super Four stage with another victory and carry momentum into the title clash against Pakistan. Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, have struggled in the second round and will aim to end on a high note by upsetting India. Fans can watch the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Channels airing the game include Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, and Sony Sports Ten 5. The live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. Viewers need a subscription to access the match online.

Super Fours | Match 6 ⚔️



India have one last opportunity to pieces the puzzles of the jigsaw together, as they go head-to-head against Sri Lanka before playing the Grand Final! 🧩#INDvSL#DPWorldAsiaCup2025#ACCpic.twitter.com/CGaYLmrPQb — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 26, 2025

India have made two changes to their playing XI, while Sri Lanka have made one change. Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said his team will aim to restrict India to 170-175 runs despite being unable to qualify for the final. "We are going to bowl first. We know that we can't qualify for the final but it is still an important game for us. It is a good pitch and we want to restrict them to 170-175. They have been doing really well especially our openers. We have one change - Janith Liyange comes in for Chamika Karunaratne," he said during the toss.

The 🪙 lands in favour of Sri Lanka and skipper Asalanka elects to field first! 👊🏻



Chameera & Thushara have been incisive with the new ball, but they're up against high-flying Abhishek & Gill. Who will win this phase of the contest?#INDvSL#DPWorldAsiaCup2025#ACCpic.twitter.com/SAAMTZ297V — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 26, 2025

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said the team had planned to bat first but were happy with the atmosphere and looking forward to the match. "Just continue doing what we have been doing. We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game and we are looking forward to it. It is part of the game (dropped catches). We have two changes - Bumrah and Dube are out, Arshdeep and Harshit come in," he said.

India vs Sri Lanka Super Match 6 (A1 v B1) Live Streaming Info

Match : India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four

Match Date : Friday, 26 September 2025

Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Match Start Time : 8:00 PM IST

Toss Time : 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming in India : SonyLIV app and website

Live Telecast on TV in India: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Telugu), Sony Sports Ten 5

Focus 👌

Intensity ✅#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 is geared up for its final match of #Super4 against Sri Lanka 🙌#AsiaCup2025pic.twitter.com/1vArOCWOHt — BCCI (@BCCI) September 26, 2025

India vs Sri Lanka Super Match 6 (A1 v B1) Weather Report and Pitch Report of Dubai

There is no chance of rain during the match in Dubai. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 38°C, while the minimum will be around 30°C. Conditions are likely to be dry and hot.

The Dubai wicket is likely to favor batters but bowlers will find some assistance early on. Fast bowlers may get movement with the new ball while spinners can look for turn in the middle overs if they hit the right areas. Dew could play a key role in the second innings, making it difficult for spinners to grip the ball and easier for batters to score freely.

Teams batting first will aim for at least 180 to 190 runs as a safe total. Chasing has been relatively easier at this venue if the batting side paces the innings sensibly. Batters who keep wickets in hand can score heavily in the final overs, with 100 to 110 runs possible in the last 10 overs.

India vs Sri Lanka Super Match 6 (A1 v B1) Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara