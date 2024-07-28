IND vs SL Women's Asia Cup 2024 Final: SL Women Record First Asia Cup Win Defeat India by 8 Wickets

Sri Lanka recorded their maiden Women’s Asia Cup title win, beating India by 8 wickets in the final at ...

Published: July 28, 2024 06:34 PM

Sri Lanka recorded their maiden Women’s Asia Cup title win, beating India by 8 wickets in the final at the at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, India set up 165/6 in 20 overs. However, a tremendous chase led by Chamari Athapaththu, Harshita Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari propelled Sri Lanka to the title in the 19th over.

Sri Lanka found themselves in a spot of bother when Athapaththu fell for 61 at the end of the 12th over. However, Harshita, who had dropped two catches on the field, redeemed herself with a terrific counter-attacking half-century. With precise fielding and strategic plays, SL triumph with an ecstatic crowd in Dambulla.

Tags :Women Asia Cup 2024Cricket News