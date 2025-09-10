IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: India Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First; Sanju Samson in Playing XI

India National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match: India won the toss and chose to bowl first against the United Arab Emirates in the second match of Group A in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. India captain Suryakumar Yadav said the wicket looks fresh and humid conditions might bring dew later. He said his team is flexible and can adapt if given the chance, but for this match they want to bowl first.

"We'll bowl first. Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off," Suryakumar said during the toss.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said his team had also considered bowling first. He added that the pitch is fresh and may offer early assistance to the bowlers. "We were also looking to bowl. Pitch is fresh and maybe the ball will do something early. We had a good series, took many positive points and we're confident from that series. We're going with a good combination with spinners and fast bowlers, and juniors and seniors," he said.

India will look to start the tournament with a win. The team aims to finalise its best combination ahead of the next matches. UAE enters the match after a tri-nation series with Pakistan and Afghanistan. The team hopes to continue its good rhythm in T20 cricket and give India a tough challenge.

India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh