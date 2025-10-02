IND vs WI 1st Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Match on TV and Online

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming: West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first against India in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2, 2025. The match is India’s first home Test of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle and the first time since 2018 that West Indies have toured India for a Test series. Fans in India can watch the game live on Star Sports channels including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will also be available online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

West Indies captain Roston Chase said the pitch looks good for batting but there may be some moisture early on. "We are going to bat first. Looks a good one. There will be a bit of moisture, it is Test cricket and we will have to handle that first couple of hours. It is a young side, we want to come out and play some good cricket. We don't want to be batting last on this wicket as we know it will turn. We have gone with two seamers, two spinners and an allrounder," he said after winning the toss.

India captain Shubman Gill said the team’s preparation has been good and all players are in fine touch. "We have got four Tests (at home) before the end of the year and we would like to win all four. Preparation has been good. Everyone is in great touch, it is about getting into the red-ball mindset. It looks like a very good surface. Not disappointed with losing the toss, it has been under covers and there might be some help early on. We have two seamers - Bumrah and Siraj, three spinners - Jaddu Bhai, Washington and Kuldeep, and allrounder Nitish Reddy," Gill said.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Weather and Pitch Report of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be partly wet with a chance of rain during the match. Temperatures will range between 25°C and 33°C.

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to be a sporting surface. It is expected to offer something for both batters and bowlers throughout the five days. Early play may favour fast bowlers in the first hour due to cooler conditions. Batters are expected to find it easier as the day progresses, but spinners may get assistance from day three onwards. Variable bounce could make batting difficult in the later stages of the match.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies (Playing XI): Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales