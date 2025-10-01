IND vs WI, 1st Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Match in Ahmedabad? Check Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Probable Playing 11s: India will host West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series from October 2 to 6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be India’s first home Test of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle. It is the first time since 2018 that West Indies have toured India for a Test series. Shubman Gill will captain the team on home soil for the first time.

It's the start of the international home season 2025-26 🗓️#TeamIndia take on West Indies in the 1st Test at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium 🏟️



Let's go 💪@IDFCFIRSTBank | #INDvWIpic.twitter.com/L7ikf4jMJA — BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2025

India vs West Indies 2025, 1st Test: Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Weather could affect play. Heavy rain has hit the city in recent days. According to the reports, light rain is forecast during match hours on October 2. The following days are expected to remain cloudy, but rain interruptions appear unlikely.

Early reports suggest the Ahmedabad pitch has a healthy grass cover due to recent rainfall. Pacers may benefit from movement, while spinners could have limited assistance.

India vs West Indies 2025, 1st Test Probable Playing 11s

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne and Jayden Seales.

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports Network and stream it on JioHotstar.