IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Campbell-Hope lead commendable fightback for visitors after follow-on (Day 3, Stumps)

New Delhi [India], October 12 : John Campbell and Shai Hope, with their half-centuries, staged a commendable fightback for the West Indies as they trailed by 97 runs after being forced into a follow-on by India during the second Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

At the end of the day's play, the West Indies were 173/2, with Campbell (87*) and Hope (66*) unbeaten. WI was bundled out for 248 runs in their first innings after India had declared their first innings at 518/5.

At the Tea on Day 3, the Roston Chase-led side was 35/2 in 14.3 overs during their second innings, with John Campbell (18*) unbeaten on the crease.

Campbell and Hope started off the final session by going aerial with a six each against Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, taking WI to 50-run mark in 16.1 overs.

Campbell consistently managed to find boundaries against spinners, taking down Kuldeep Yadav for 15 runs in the 22nd over, reaching WI's first half-century in the series in 69 balls, with six fours and two sixes. Within the next two overs, Hope found two boundaries and a six against Sundar and Kuldeep as WI reached their half-century stand.

With a single by Campbell, WI reached their 100-run mark in 25.3 overs. By the end of the over, both had amassed 69 runs, the highest partnership for the West Indies in this series.

Following that, the visitors continued to milk some easy singles against India as the duo had added 79 runs by the time drinks came.

The stand of 83* between Campbell & Hope became the highest for any wicket for West Indies in seven Tests in 2025, surpassing 68 between Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican for the 10th wicket in Multan and they continued to march on.

In the 37th over, Hope marched into the forties with a flick and cover drive against Jasprit Bumrah on two successive balls. WI got their century stand for the third wicket in 149 balls.

Hope reached his half-century in 80 balls, with six fours and two sixes, as his 31-inning wait for the same in Tests came to an end, having last managed a score of fifty or more way back in January 2019.

WI reached the 150-run mark in 43.2 overs. Hope then managed to get two more boundaries against spinners, ending the day on a high for WI.

WI started the third day at 140/4 in their first innings, with Hope 31*, TA Imlach 14* being unbeaten. Kuldeep cleaned up Hope for 36 in 57 balls, with five fours, ending the fifth wicket stand at 49 runs, with a score of 156 on the board.

Khary Pierre (23 in 46 balls, with four boundaries) and Anderson Phillip (24* in 93 balls, with two fours) tried to slug it out for the Windies, but Kuldeep (5/82) and Jadeja (3/46) were simply too much for them as they were skittled out for 248 runs in 81.5 overs. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also got a wicket.

Earlier on day one, India had won the toss and opted to bat first. A 58-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (38 in 54 balls, with five fours and a six) kick-started things for India before a sharply turned delivery by Warrican removed Rahul. Jaiswal had a 193-run stand with Sai Sudharsan (87 in 165 balls, with 12 fours) and 74-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill (129* in 196 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes). Jaiswal himself was run-out for a marathon 258-ball 175, consisting of 22 fours. Gill went on to score his fifth ton of the year, stitching stands with Nitish Reddy (43 in 54 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (44* in 79 balls, with five fours) as India declared their first innings at 518/5.

Warrican (3/98) was the top bowler for WI.

Despite scores from Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34 in 67 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Alick Athaneze (41 in 84 balls, with five fours and a six), Windies lost their four wickets, ending the day two at 140/4.

Brief Scores: India: 518/5 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129*, Jomel Warrican 3/98) vs WI: 248 and 173/2 (John Campbell 87*, Shai Hope 66*, Mohammed Siraj 1/10).

