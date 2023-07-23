Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: Siraj's five-wicket haul, Rohit-Jaiswal opening stand give India 281-run lead (Day 4, Lunch) 

Port of Spain [Trinidad], July 23 : Mohammed Siraj's five-wicket haul followed by Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal's fiery batting, dominated the first session of Day two in the second test match against West Indies in Trinidad.

At lunch, India were 98/1, taking a lead of 281 runs. Yashasvi 37* and Shubman Gill 0* at the crease. Rohit Sharma scored an explosive fifty in 35 ball.

Resuming fourth day from 229/5, West Indies batters lost wickets in quick succession.

Mukesh Kumar took the first wicket of the day wicket, dismissing Alick Athanaze at 37. Siraj picked the next wicket of Jason Holder at 15. He bowled an outswinger which got an edge of Holder carrying it to the wicketkeeper.

In the next over, Siraj again got the wicket. This time Alzarri Joseph was dismissed cheaply at 4. West Indies were 244/8.

With his outstanding bowling, Siraj completed his five-wicket haul, dismissing the remaining two batters Kemar Roach at 4 and Shannon Gabriel on a golden duck in consecutive balls.

West Indies managed to score 255 runs in their first innings and were trailed by 183.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started with the same fantastic form as they were in the first innings.

They provided India with 50 runs at the fastest pace in 5.3 overs. Indian batters were batting at a run rate of almost 9 an over.

Rohit brought his fifty in just 35 balls with a boundary to Gabriel’s bowling. Rohit’s explosive knock came to an end when Gabriel bowled a short bowl and Rohit failed to smash a pull shot as he found Joseph in fine leg.

Rain intervened in the game when India were 98/1.

Brief score: Brief Scores: India: 438 (Virat Kohli 121, Rohit Sharma 80, Jomel Warrican 3/89), West Indies: 255 (Kraigg Braithwaite 75, Alick Athanaze 37, Mohammed Siraj 5-60), India 98/1 (Rohit Sharma 57, Yashasvi Jaiswal 37*, Shannon Gabriel 1-11).

