IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Match in Delhi? Check Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Probable Playing 11s: Team India will take on West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from October 10 to October 14. India dominated the first Test in Ahmedabad, winning by an innings and 140 runs. West Indies struggled with the bat in the opening game, being bowled out for 162 in their first innings. Mohammed Siraj took four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah picked three. India responded strongly with 448 for five declared, with KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja scoring centuries. Jadeja then took four wickets as West Indies managed 146 in their second innings. The match will be televised on Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The pitch in Delhi is expected to be good for batting. The first two days may favour the batters, while spinners could make an impact from day three onwards. Rain has been reported in the days before the match, but the probability of showers during the Test is low. Clear weather is expected for most of the game.

India vs West Indies 2nd Probable Playing 11s

India Probable Playing 11: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

West IndiesProbable Playing 11: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne/Jediah Blades, Jayden Seales

Squads:

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase(c), Shai Hope(w), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jomel Warrican, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Anderson Phillip, Tevin Imlach

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna