IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Unbeaten 173, Sai Sudharsan’s 87 Power India to 318/2 Against West Indies at Stumps on Day 1 (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a majestic 173 not out as India reached 318 for two at the end of the third session on the opening day of the second and final Test against the West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, October 10, 2025.

At stumps, Jaiswal was unbeaten alongside Indian captain Shubman Gill, who scored 20*. The duo added 67 runs for the third wicket, putting India in a commanding position. India scored 98 runs in the final session, losing only one wicket. Sai Sudharsan fell for 87, missing out on his maiden Test century.

India began the third session at 220/1 in 58 overs with Jaiswal and Sudharsan at the crease. Jaiswal started the session with a boundary off West Indies captain Roston Chase. The pair put together 193 runs for the second wicket before Sudharsan’s dismissal.

Jaiswal reached his 150 off 224 balls, hitting 19 fours. This was his second time scoring 150-plus on the first day of a Test in India. The only other player to achieve this multiple times on Indian soil was Virat Kohli. Five of Jaiswal’s seven Test centuries have been above 150.

Earlier, India resumed the second session at 94/1 with Jaiswal on 40* and Sudharsan on 16*. Both players reached half-centuries as India crossed 150 in the 41st over and 200 in the 51st over.

In the first session, KL Rahul and Jaiswal opened the innings. Rahul scored 38 before being stumped by Jomel Warrican. Sudharsan then joined Jaiswal at the crease.

