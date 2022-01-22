Ind vs WI: ODIs to be played in Ahmedabad, T20Is to go ahead in Kolkata

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a change in venues for the upcoming West Indies' Tour of India.

The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

"The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders," stated an official BCCI release.

On January 19,had reported that the upcoming series between India and West Indies will be played across just two venues -- Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

The series will kick start on February 6 and will end on February 20.

( With inputs from ANI )

