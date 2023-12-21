IND W v AUS W: Lauren Cheatle finally makes her Test debut after four shoulder surgeries, skin cancer scare

Mumbai, Dec 21 Lauren Cheatle scored six runs off 13 balls and bowled four overs for 12 runs on Day 1 of her debut Test against India Women at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

The figures may not warrant a second look if taken on their own. However, the effort is worth mentioning considering Cheatle has gone through four shoulder reconstruction surgeries and also had a scare when she was diagnosed with early-stage skin cancer in June 2021.

She, however, persevered with cricket, making a comeback to the Australian squad on the back of some superb performances in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Cheatle, who made her international debut as a 17-year-old in the 2016 T20 World Cup match against India on January 29, 2016, and her ODI debut against New Zealand in February 2017, suffered many injuries that had at one time threatened to end her career.

The 25-year-old left-arm pacer played on and off for Australia in the next couple of years, missing out on a place in the squad for the 2017 World Cup in England.

She was sidelined for the next couple of years because of a stress fracture that necessitated her first shoulder reconstruction.

She was recalled for the 2019 Women's Ashes at home, being named in both the ODI and Test squads. However, she missed making her Test debut because of a back injury.

From 2019 to 2022, Cheatle underwent three more shoulder reconstruction surgeries. She finally returned to full fitness late in 2022 and impressed everyone with a finer performance on an Australia A tour of England early this year. Recently, she was joint highest wicket-taker for Sydney Sixers, a performance that earned her a call for the tour of India.

On Thursday, she finally made her Test debut when Darcie Brown decided to sit out the match at Wankhede as life came full circle for the courageous Australian cricketer who had to face some tough times in her career so far.

Though she did not get any wickets on the opening day of the only Test against India, Cheatle will be hoping to make the most of her chances in this match and then hope for more opportunities in future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor