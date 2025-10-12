IND W vs AUS W 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Women's ODI World Cup Match On TV And Online?

India lost the toss for the sixth time in an ODI match. After winning the toss, Australia opt to bowl. The match between India Women and Australia Women is going to be held at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, where ICC chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah has come to witness the high-voltage game.

After winning the toss Australian captain said their team would bowl first as they expected dew in the evening. Made one change in the playing XI, Molineux to replace Wareham. Australian women are playing in Vizag after 13 years.

While Indian Women's captain Harmanpreet expected the same pitch to be played in the last game and to take on Australia with the same squad. The IND-W vs AUS-W match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam from 3 p.m. onwards.

India-W vs Australia-W Live Streaming Info

Match: India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

Dates: October 13, 2025

Match Start Time: 03 PM IST

Toss Timing: 2.30 PM IST

Live Streaming in India: JioHotstar app and website

Live Telecast in India: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada).

Pitch Report and Weather at Visakhapatnam

The weather is hot and humid at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. No chances of rainfall in the evening today as per the IMD forecast. According to the Cricbuzz pitch report, the ground measurements are 54 and 59 meters. 67 meters down the ground. Batters' delight. It's flat and hard, but there will be swing and a slower spin will get turned as well.

Playing 11

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.