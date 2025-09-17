IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India Women vs Australia Women Match

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australia Women won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the second women’s ODI of the ongoing series at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will look to bounce back after suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the opener. India posted 281 for seven in the first ODI but failed to defend the total. Young batters Pratika Rawal (64), Smriti Mandhana (58) and Harleen Deol (54) all scored half-centuries. Their effort went in vain as Australia chased the target with ease. Phoebe Litchfield struck 88 while Beth Mooney (77 not out) and Annabel Sutherland (54 not out) sealed the eight-wicket win with more than six overs to spare. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and will stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Australia Women’s 2nd ODI Live Streaming Info

Match: 2nd ODI, India Women vs Australia Women

Date: Wednesday, 17 September

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur (New Chandigarh)

Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 1:00 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: JioHostar app and website

India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI Playing XIs

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Goud

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt