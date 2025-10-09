IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: South Africa Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against India; Check Playing XIs

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Toss Update: South Africa Women won the toss and chose to bowl in the tenth match of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 against India Women at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 9, 2025. India made one change to their playing XI with Amanjot Kaur replacing Renuka Singh Thakur. lights. Tumi Sekhukhune replaced Masabata Klaas in South Africa's XI.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said the wicket looked good for batting and expected it to be high-scoring under lights. "We're going to have a bowl first today, obviously a bit of rain around, so hopefully there's a bit of movement up early. Looks like a very nice wicket, hopefully it's even nicer under lights later, should be pretty high-scoring. We've got one change, Tumi Sekhukhune in for Klaas. What a change a couple of days make. Very happy with how quickly we put that game behind us and hopefully we can have another good one today. (On Brits' form) It's been so amazing. Long may that form continue in this World Cup. She's been great and I've had the best view of all, standing at the other end. (On facing India) Very exciting day for us. Trying not to think about that too much though, just want to take it one ball at a time and hopefully come out on the right end today," Wolvaardt said after winning the toss.

Harmanpreet Kaur said the team aims to post a strong total. She added the first two wins boosted confidence and every game now is important. "We are batting first, hopefully we'll be able to get a good result. They've (the supporters) been great. Every time they're in the stadium to support us, hopefully we'll play good cricket and win today then. We have one change - Amanjot is back in place of Renuka. Every game I think we need to keep showing improvement and today is a very important match for us and I'm sure we're going to play good cricket. The first two games we wanted to win and we did exactly what we wanted to do and now every game is very important. We just want to keep doing the good things again and again," Harmanpreet said.

India Women vs South Africa Women Match 10th Playing XI

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.